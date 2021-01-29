The city of Social Circle was awarded a $3,320,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan by the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority board of directors.
The loan will finance upgrading the sewer system and performing an inflow and infiltration study, according to a news release issued by GEFA. The project will ensure structural integrity of the pipes and reduce sewage overflows and energy costs.
City Manager Adele Schirmer said the city updated its mapping of the sewer system and completed a comprehensive master plan to identify the system’s capacity. Schirmer said consultants were engaged to develop a plan for the city to address infrastructure concerns “in a financially feasible way.”
“The loan is consistent with that planning and that financial plan,” she said. The loan will enable the city to replace three aging pump stations and install a trunk line towards a future wastewater treatment plant, according to Schirmer.
“These project shave been in the planning and engineering stages for a couple of years,” she said. “The pump station construction will start this spring. This is part of the city’s continuing commitment to maintain reliability, compliance and capacity of wastewater infrastructure.”
The city will pay 0.73% interest on the 20-year loan. The city’s project, being a conservation project, qualifies them for a reduced interest rate, according to GEFA.
