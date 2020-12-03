MONROE, Ga. — Several streets will close in downtown Monroe on Thursday to make way for the annual Christmas parade.
Between 4-10 p.m., Broad Street will be closed between Alcovy Street and Highland Avenue.
Court Street will be closed.
Spring Street will be closed between Midland Avenue and Wayne Street.
South Midland Avenue will be closed between East Spring and East Washington streets.
Church Street will be closed between South Midland and Wayne streets.
Public parking is available in the city-owned lots on North Wayne Street and North Midland Avenue, and at City Hall.
People should not park on Broad, Court or Spring streets after 3 p.m. Any vehicles on those streets should be moved by 3 p.m., and any vehicles that are there by 4 p.m. will have to remain in place until after the parade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.