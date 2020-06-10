Charles M. “Charlie” Akin will return to government in Social Circle.

The former vice chairman of the city Board of Education was elected to the City Council. He’ll fill out the District 3 seat that was held by David Keener, who resigned last August to run for mayor.

Akin had 120 votes. Jeb Butcher, making his first run for office, had 76.

Akin’s term runs through the 2021 election.

In Walnut Grove, Mary Lynn Hall won a special election for another City Council seat previously held by someone who gave it up in a successful bid for mayor.

Hall got 145 votes to 72 for Maxine McClanahan. Hall will fill the seat once held by Mayor Mark Moore.

Walnut Grove still has one vacancy on the City Council after Joe Wilcheck resigned earlier this year.