SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The Social Circle Board of Education passed its final budget for the new school year Thursday night.
The board approved the new budget at its monthly board meeting in the Social Circle Middle School activity center. The final budget saw an increase of more than $2 million over the final numbers from last year once all funds were included.
The final budget came to $21.3 million, an increase over last year’s $19.1 million, as well as an increase over the tentative numbers of $18 million in expenditures expected earlier in the budgeting process.
The board also approved the millage rate of 19.278, which remains unchanged from last year but is above the rollback rate. The current millage rate will bring in more revenue than last year due to rising home values, calculated as a 9.4% increase.
That could only compensate somewhat for a 10% decrease in state revenue worth $1.1 million. Although the system managed to cut 6% in expenditures from last year, it also lost 4% in overall revenue, forcing the system to use $1.2 million in fund balance to balance the budget, along with cuts including five fewer working days for teachers and seven fewer days for administrators.
The board approved the new budget unanimously.
