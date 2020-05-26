ATLANTA — Recent graduates from each of the six main high schools in Walton County recently earned the AJC Cup.
The award is given to a student selected as the best all-around senior by the school’s faculty and administration, based on academic achievement, leadership, community service and extracurricular involvement.
Local winners include:
- Annabelle Jerman, George Walton Academy
- Kayla Armstrong, Loganville Christian Academy
- Callie Bolemon, Loganville High School
- Esther Manu, Monroe Area High School
- Rodriguez Nunnally, Social Circle High School
- Carson Story, Walnut Grove High School