ATLANTA — Recent graduates from each of the six main high schools in Walton County recently earned the AJC Cup.

The award is given to a student selected as the best all-around senior by the school’s faculty and administration, based on academic achievement, leadership, community service and extracurricular involvement.

Local winners include:

  • Annabelle Jerman, George Walton Academy
  • Kayla Armstrong, Loganville Christian Academy
  • Callie Bolemon, Loganville High School
  • Esther Manu, Monroe Area High School
  • Rodriguez Nunnally, Social Circle High School
  • Carson Story, Walnut Grove High School

