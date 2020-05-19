MONROE, Ga. — Austin Herndon, a 2019 graduate of Loganville High School, has been appointed to the U.S. Military Academy.

Rep. Jody Hice on Tuesday announced the appointments of Herndon and 2019 Henry County High graduate Jaylon West to West Point and 2020 Mill Creek graduate Logan Paugh to the U.S. Naval Academy.

“Earlier this spring, I was thrilled to announce the appointments of six Georgia students, and I’m pleased to congratulate three more,” Hice said. “Logan, Austin and Jaylon are among the best that our nation has to offer and represent the next generation of military leaders.

“I’m proud to salute these impressive young men who have demonstrated leadership, hard work and a commitment to serving their community and country.”

Herndon recently completed a year at the Army’s prep school in West Point, New York. Hice nominated him for an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy in January.

Herndon played football and ran track at Loganville High School.