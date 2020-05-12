ATLANTA — Georgia Gwinnett College in Lawrenceville is launching a new “nexus” degree program in professional sound design for film and television.
The University System of Georgia Board of Regents unanimously approved the new program Tuesday.
Gwinnett is home to both Eagle Rock Studios in Norcross and the forthcoming Atlanta Media Campus and Studios, located on the former OFS plant site along the Jimmy Carter Boulevard Corridor.
GGC boasts a diverse student population, with 59.8% of its students identified as minority students. Women make up 56.2% of the student body.
The college already features film courses as part of its curriculum. It began offering a Bachelor of Arts in cinema and media arts production in 2017, growing the program quickly from just two students initially to 288 in 2018 to 483 last year.
The university system created nexus degrees several years ago to emphasize the connection between traditional college instruction, hands-on experience and training from professionals in specific careers.
The new nexus degree in professional sound design for film and television will require 42 hours of general education and 18 credit hours in highly specialized courses, including 12 upper division credit hours. GGC will will use program content built by the Georgia Film Academy.