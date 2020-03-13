ATHENS, Ga. — Athens Technical College will extend its spring break due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
Classes will be suspended through March 20, the college said Friday.
Classes will resume March 23 “with a significant online course offering,” the college said in a statement.
Students will receive more information later about the new schedule.
Andrea Daniel, the college’s president, said the decision was made out of a desire to balance health concerns while minimizing the disruption of education.
The college’s emergency management team continues to meet daily.
A hotline will be available starting at noon Friday to answer questions, at 706-552-0918.
“There is no higher priority than the safety and health of our students, faculty and staff,” Daniel said.
Athens Technical College has a campus in Monroe.