MONROE, Ga. — Callen Moore, the public relations officer for the Walton County School District, has been honored nationally as a leader in her field.
The National School Public Relations Association selected Moore for its 35 Under 35 program, which recognizes young professional members who are making a difference for their school districts or education-related employers.
It’s the fifth 35 Under 35 class. Only one other Georgia public relations professional was honored, Lenora McEntire Doss of the Floyd County Schools in Rome.
“Callen is an amazing part of our team,” Superintendent Nathan Franklin said.
“She leads our efforts to effectively communicate with our stakeholders. Her timely and transparent communications greatly contribute to the school district’s and Walton County’s continued success.”
Moore joined the Walton County School District in 2016 after working in the Clarke County schools. She is a graduate of Georgia College with a master’s from Valdosta State University.
Moore works with the Walton Proud committee and the public relations team of the Student Success Alliance, among other community activities.
She and her husband Scott, an assistant principal at Youth Middle School, have a son.
