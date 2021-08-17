MONROE, Ga. — More than 100 Walton County students earned AP Scholar Awards for their success in Advanced Placement testing earlier this year.
The rate of students earning a 3 or higher on the tests, which are scored on a five-point scale, increased by more than 7 percentage points at Loganville High School in the past year.
Some 71% of students in the Walton County School District who took the exams scored a 3 or higher, making them eligible to receive college credit or in some cases exempt introductory college courses.
All three high schools in the county system experienced a slight decline in AP course participation from the previous school year due to the pandemic, but the pass rate was largely unchanged.
The percentage of students making 3 or better went to 77.8%, from 70.3%, at Loganville High School.
It was virtually unchanged at Monroe Area at 63.5%, down from 64% in 2020.
At Walnut Grove, the passing rate was 64.4%, down from 65.6% in 2020.
Celeste Cannon is the director of secondary curriculum at the Walton County School District.
The district saw 452 students enroll in 18 different AP courses last year. An average of 12 courses are offered on campus each year in the district, but students have no-cost access to all 38 courses offered by the College Board through the Georgia Virtual School.
“We are extremely proud of our students, teachers and administrators for their hard work during the 2020-21 school year,” Celeste Cannon, the district’s director of secondary curriculum, said.
“Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, our students continued to excel in rigorous college-level work. We look forward to focusing on increasing our participation and helping more students earn college credit while still in high school.”
Students must take an AP exam at the end of a course to earn college credit.
Thirty-two Walton County School District students qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award by earning an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.
Loganville students earned an average score of 4.13, Monroe Area students an average of 4.06 and Walnut Grove students an average of 3.83.
There were 25 students earning the AP Scholar with Honor Award for an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams and scores of 3 or better on four or more of these tests.
Average scores of these students were 3.57 at Walnut Grove, 3.5 at Loganville and 3.44 at Monroe Area.
There were 53 students to qualify for the AP Scholar Award with a 3 or higher on three or more AP exams.
Their average scores were 3.43 at Monroe Area, 3.29 at Walnut Grove and 3.16 at Loganville.
“I want to commend our students for successfully taking advantage of a challenging program to better prepare themselves for the future,” Superintendent Nathan Franklin said.
“I want to also thank our teachers and administrators for their continued leadership. Teaching at all levels has been challenging over the past year and a half with school closures, quarantines and illness.
“We recognize the increased difficulty that comes along with these types of courses and our ability to remain open and continue to see success at this level is impressive.”
|Loganville High School
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|Total number of AP students
|173
|195
|210
|176
|223
|221
|Total number of AP exams
|275
|333
|351
|303
|408
|364
|Passage rate (3 or higher)
|73.4%
|65.1%
|74.9%
|79%
|70.3%
|77.8%
|Monroe Area High School
|Total number of AP students
|145
|161
|142
|161
|139
|96
|Total number of AP exams
|248
|246
|249
|271
|229
|141
|Passage rate (3 or higher)
|75.2%
|71.4%
|70.4%
|68.3%
|64%
|63.5%
|Walnut Grove High School
|Total number of AP students
|143
|79
|142
|145
|163
|135
|Total number of AP exams
|194
|101
|188
|186
|220
|200
|Passage rate (3 or higher)
|49%
|51.9%
|68.5%
|67.6%
|65.6%
|64.4%
