GREENSBORO, Ga. — Rep. Jody Hice of Georgia announced the names of 24 students from the 10th District whom he nominated for appointment to the U.S. service academies.
Each year, the congressman — whose district includes Walton County — nominates eligible candidates to the U.S. Military, Naval, Merchant Marine and Air Force academies.
“Congratulations to these 24 outstanding young Georgians who will compete for an appointment to one of our nation’s service academies,” Hice said in a statement Wednesday.
“Each one has demonstrated excellence in character, scholarship, leadership and physical fitness, and I proudly applaud their desire to serve as the next generation of military leaders.”
Students with Walton County ties to receive nominations include:
- Joseph Brown, Monroe (George Walton Academy), to the U.S. Naval Academy
- Abigail Bugg, Monroe (Apalachee High School, Winder), to the U.S. Military Academy
- Jack Calhoun, Monroe (Georgia Military College, Milledgeville), to the U.S. Air Force Academy
- Autumn Herndon, Loganville (Loganville High School), to the U.S. Military Academy
- Trevon Williams, Loganville (Loganville High School), to the U.S. Air Force Academy
Other students nominated include:
- Maria Bautista, Jackson (Jackson High School), to the U.S. Naval Academy
- Anthony Bognar, Athens (University of Georgia), to the U.S. Military and U.S. Naval academies
- Allison Corcoran, Locust Grove (Locust Grove High School), to the U.S. Air Force Academy
- Connor Cullars, Milledgeville (John Milledge Academy), to the U.S. Air Force Academy
- Hunter Dunnington, Dacula (Mill Creek High School, Hoschton), to the U.S. Military Academy
- Boyd Hancock, Athens (North Oconee High School, Bogart), to the U.S. Naval, U.S. Military and U.S. Air Force academies
- Samuel Johnson, Bishop (North Oconee High School), to the U.S. Naval Academy
- Kathryn Kadima, McDonough (Naval Academy Prep School), to the U.S. Naval Academy
- Connor LaChappelle, Covington (Georgia State University), to the U.S. Military and U.S. Air Force academies
- Heath McDonald, Bogart (Georgia Military College), to the U.S. Air Force Academy
- Carson McKee, Dacula (Hebron Christian Academy), to the U.S. Military Academy
- Bre’Asia Mills, Jackson (Ola High School, McDonough), to the U.S. Air Force Academy
- Angelica Montes, McDonough (Ola High School), to the U.S. Naval Academy
- Danielle Norris, Athens (Athens Academy), to the U.S. Air Force Academy
- Colby Sanford, Milledgeville (GMC Prep School), to the U.S. Air Force Academy
- Ansley Thompson, McDonough (Ola High School), to the U.S. Naval Academy
- Ethan Tolentino, Milledgeville (GMC Prep School), to the U.S. Naval Academy
- Zachary VanHessen, Athens (Cedar Shoals High School, Athens), to the U.S. Military Academy
- Justin Wallace, Milledgeville (GMC Prep School), to the U.S. Military Academy
Although students must have a nomination from a congressman, senator or other official to apply, the academies decided who will receive appointments of admission. Selection to the service academies is among the most competitive and rigorous in the country.
Those selected will enter the academies in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.