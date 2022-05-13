It doesn’t always start with the noblest of intentions.
Regan Breedlove, who graduated from Monroe Area High School last year, can attest to that: she joined the fire intern program for the simplest of reasons.
“It started as a ‘get out of school’ thing,” Breedlove said.
But as she immersed herself in the program — which allows high school students from the Walton County School District to take the firefighter training regimen with the Walton County Fire Department for course credit — she found herself responding to it.
“As I got more involved, I found I liked it,” Breedlove said. “And I decided, this was what I wanted to do after all.”
In November of last year, Breedlove was hired as a fulltime firefighter with the WCFD and currently works at Station 3 out of Walnut Grove.
She’s just one of many success stories the program can boast of, with many more to come.
This year, the program has four students taking the class — three seniors from Walnut Grove High School and a junior from Loganville High School.
All four are eager to learn as much as they can about the job and the role they would take if hired.
“We pretty much get the full new recruit training, just early,” Austin Davis, the LHS junior, said. “I decided to give it a try because I always liked helping people. It seemed interesting.”
If the interns do well, it certainly pays off. They go through the entire regimen any new fire recruit does, from academic study to live fire exercises, with the same reward if they pass all their tests by years’s end.
“We get our state certification from this,” Robert Scerenscko, one of the interns, said. “We can be ready to hire as soon as we graduate high school.”
That’s certainly part of the appeal for the WCFD, Chief Doug Brown said.
“It lets us handpick people for the department,” Brown said. “We have a recruit school here for 16 weeks, whereas the interns come here for four hours every day Monday through Thursday during the school year. They get two course credits for that. But there’s no difference between the two except the time frame. It’s the exact same material as in recruit school.”
Jeff Goins, lead instructor for the class, said this year’s group was doing exceptionally well.
“It’s been enjoyable,” Goins said of teaching the interns. “They’re all exceptional students.”
The intern program is part of the school system’s wider work placement program, which allows students to work a job and earn course credit for it. The primary difference for this internship is, whereas other jobs pay the students for their labor, the fire interns earn no paycheck, similar to those in recruit school. But the promise of certification on completion of the work is payment enough.
Breedlove certainly thinks so.
“I would definitely recommend it to anyone who’s interested in being a firefighter, or just doesn’t know what path they want to take after high school,” she said. “It made a difference for me.”
Goins said the program develops great firefighters and said he’s especially impressed with this year’s crop of interns, giving them his highest praise in the simplest of terms.
“I’d take any of them into a burning building with me,” he said of his pupils.
