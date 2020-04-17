The Social Circle City Schools system sent the following letter to parents and staff detailing plans for the end of the current school year.
Dear Social Circle City Schools students and families,
As you are aware, Governor Brian Kemp has extended school closure for the remainder of the academic school year and directed school districts to continue offering remote learning. While we are committed to supporting student academic growth, we are also sensitive to how the unexpected changes have added to challenges experienced by students and families during this time. Therefore, SCCS will implement the following plan to support the unique learning needs of all of our students. Students who require additional time to demonstrate mastery will have until May 22nd (the original last day of school) to complete their learning tasks. Students who have sufficiently demonstrated mastery are able to finish their learning tasks on May 15th. Remaining students will have the opportunity to continue to improve their grades through May 22nd. The dates for seniors are different than other grade levels. Please see the table below for additional details about the plan.
Last day of school
Students in good standing (satisfied with their grades) and passing all of their courses
Students needing grade remediation (69% or lower), students considered for retention or
students electing to
improve their class average
12th graders only
May 1st
May 15th
Kindergarteners - 11th grade
May 15th
May 22nd
Academic performance during remote learning will not negatively impact any student's finalgrade. Student work completed during remote learning will only be used to increase astudent’s final grade. Students will be issued report cards in May. Middle and high school students will receive numeric grades. Students in elementary school will receive the numeric grades they earned in the first three quarters and their grades for the fourth quarter will be in the format of pass (P) or fail (F). Students in primary school will maintain the feedback scale they have used throughout the year which consists of meets (M), progressing (P), or needs improvement (NI).
Even through these challenging and stressful times, most of our students are successfully demonstrating mastery in their learning. Middle and high school students who are not able to pass all of their courses by May 22nd, will be offered remediation opportunities over the summer. Students in 9th -12th grades who have a final average of 65-69 are eligible to participate in a credit recovery program for one or two courses. Students in 6th - 8th grades who failed one or two classes will be eligible to participate in credit recovery. The staff members are in frequent contact with families in these situations and will ensure that they have the information needed to support their child. We will follow the district’s retention/promotion policy for all students.
The high school requests that all athletic items that belong to the school are dropped off on Tuesday, April 28th or Tuesday, May 5th, from 1 pm - 5 pm. The athletic department will communicate with the athletes regarding specifics of the return process. The high school will communicate directly with seniors about the end of year processes that are specific to them.
Families may pick up essential items left at the schools (bookbags, pocketbooks, pencil cases, and binders) and drop off school resources (technology, library books, and textbooks) on Monday, May 18th, through Thursday, May 21st, from noon until 6 pm at each campus in a drive-through format. Each school will share specifics about the processes on their campus.
I continue to be impressed by the resilience, creativity, and genuine compassion for each other which is demonstrated by members of our SCCS family. Our school food nutrition and transportation staff have done an amazing job of providing healthy meals packed with lots of love for families in our community. Our educators innovated successful strategies to connect with and engage our students remotely. Our families have expressed sincere appreciation for the learning opportunities, kindness, and flexibility that we have shown. I am more proud than ever of this special school system. Together, we will get through this. We are certainly “All In.”
Sincerely,
Dr. Robbie P. Hooker,
Superintendent