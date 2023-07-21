The Social Circle Board of Education is moving forward at last with its elementary school project after the board and the Social Circle City Council approved terms for a contract for land for the new school.
The two bodies had been negotiating for some time on a proposed land swap deal which came to a head July 13, when the two bodies met in full together during a special joint meeting.
The Social Circle council dropped by the Social Circle Board of Education offices that Thursday after the board had finished its regularly scheduled meeting for the month to meet together in a special called meeting. The majority of that meeting was closed to the public, as the two bodies immediately went into executive session to discuss real estate, which is one of a handful of concerns that the elected bodies can discuss away from the public eye.
The SCBOE then met in a special meeting on Monday to further discuss the deal before voting on the final terms.
After a contentious public discussion in which both board chairman John Callahan and member Steven Trantham both objected to the deal, citing costs and safety factors, the board finally voted to approved the deal 3-2.
Rico Jackson, Amber McKibben and Sabrina Sanford-Flint all voted in favor of Superintendent Carrie Booher’s recommendation to approve the deal. Callahan and Trantham voted nay on the deal.
The following night, the Social Circle council met in its regularly scheduled meeting for the month and approved the same deal.
The approved deal involves no money, instead amounting to a re-allocation of real estate assets already owned by the taxpayers of Social Circle. The land swap deal will not include any cash changing hands.
The city will convey the property at 335 Vine Circle to the school system, which will explicity be designted as the new home of the system’s new elementary school project. The land, which is off the Social Circle Bypass, already includes a public works facility, which will be transferred to the system, though the city wil maintain possession of the space’s office, mechanic shohp and other facilities until a new space is opened or until August 15, 2027.
The city also agreed to insall a 12-inch water line along the bypass by Jan. 1, 2025. The property already has a gas main and electricity, as well as a sewer treatment plant directly adjacent to the parcel.
In exchange, the school board will convey several properties to the city, including a 31-acre lot at the intersection of Malcom Road and Fairplay Drive, which will be transferred to the Social Circle Development Authority to market as industrial property, as well as Stephens Park, Social Circle Primary School and Social Circle Elementary School.
The city owned Stephens Park until 2005, which it was deeded to the school system with a restriction that maintained the city’s interest in the property. With the construction of the school system’s athletic complex at Social Circle High school, Stephens Park has been idle for several years now.
The school board will maintain control of SCPS for education needs until August 15, 2045. The city plans to convert the SCPS tennis courts into pickleball courts and integrate them into the public parks systems immediately on reception.
The city already owned 76 percent of the SCES property, dating back to when the city council had oversight over Social Circle City Schools. The swap will convey the rest of the property to teh city, but allow the school system to use the facility until 2027, as well as maintian access to the property’s school bus barn and gymnasium until the system can build replacements.
In addition to the renovation of the tennis courts into pickleball courts at the Primary School, the City intends to refurbish Stephens Park and return it to a public park that is managed by the City. At this time the City does not yet have any plans for the future of the properties currently occupied by the Primary School and Elementary School. These properties will remain public properties that are owned by the citizens of Social Circle. The City intends to embark on a Master Plan process that evaluates the future of these properties to include the potential of additional parks and recreation amenities and other City facilities. This process will include significant input from the citizens of Social Circle.
Social Circle City Schools officials have been planning a new elementary school for several years now and it is the priority construction project for the district at this point. The new building, once completed, with house grades K-6, replacing not only the current primary and elementary school buildings, but also moving sixth graders from Social Circle Middle School to the new building while leaving seventh and eighth graders at the current campus SCMS shares with Social Circle High School.
With the land in hand, school system officials hope to begin work on the new SCES as soon as possible with the earliest possible opening date of August 2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.