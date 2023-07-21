Social Circle Elementary School

The current Social Circle Elementary School will soon be transferred to the city as part of a land swap deal that will provide Social Circle City Schools with land to build a new elementary school off of the Social Circle Bypass. The decision proved controversial, however, leading to the resignation of Social Circle Board of Education Chairman John Callahan. 

 Stephen Milligan | The Tribune

The Social Circle Board of Education is moving forward at last with its elementary school project after the board and the Social Circle City Council approved terms for a contract for land for the new school.

The two bodies had been negotiating for some time on a proposed land swap deal which came to a head July 13, when the two bodies met in full together during a special joint meeting.

