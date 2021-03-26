Scott Callaway doesn’t think you need to go to college.
In fact, as someone who earned a college degree — and paid for it over years — as well as pursued a technical career, he feels some people definitely don’t need to go to college.
“We fell in love with four-year colleges over the past 50 years and now students don’t know the other opportunities available to them,” he said.
That’s why he’s one of the lead organizers for the Be Pro Be Proud Georgia initiative, which is touring high schools across Georgia to spread the word on technical careers, with the help of interactive games and exhibits.
Over the past two weeks, the program visited each high school in Walton County to spread the word on its main message: jobs are out there with the right training and college isn’t always the way to get there.
The program promotes 15 different pathways, including commercial trucking, robotics, plumbing, electrician, construction, HVAC, welding, lineworker and more.
“Thirty years ago, these were trades. Technology has turned trades into professions,” Callaway said. “We just want kids to know what’s out there.”
Students were able to participate in various exhibits, such as a video game-like truck driving simulator, a robotics exhibit, a digital welding app and more.
Kayla Cloer, a junior at Loganville High School, did her best to drive the miniature drone truck through an obstacle course, then watched others try various skills.
“I think it’s great,” she said of the program. “I like it.”
Chase Garner, a senior at LHS, agreed.
“It’s very informative,” he said. “A lot of these professions you don’t really hear about. The welding was really interesting to me. It’s just more options and that’s nice.”
Callaway hopes the students get the message as he heads across the state to spread the word to others: College is no5 the end-all, be-all of postsecondary options.
“I think it’s crazy to tell people they’re not smart unless they get a four-year degree,” he said. “It’s smart to know your options and make the right choice for yourself.”
