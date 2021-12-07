Assistant fire Chief Craig League with Walton County Fire Rescue has been praised as an accomplished fire station cook. League offers readers these holiday recipes to try.
Pecan Pie
(Makes 2 pies)
2- Regular size frozen pie crusts
5- Eggs, beaten well
1- cup sugar
2/3 cup Karo Syrup
1-tsp Vanilla Extract
1-stick of butter, melted
1-1/2 cups chopped pecans, divided
Combine eggs, sugar, syrup, vanilla, and melted butter, until blended well. Take the pie crusts and pour 3/4 cup of the chopped pecans into each, then spread the pecans evenly. Pour half of the egg mixture into each pie crust on top of the pecans. Bake in a preheated oven at 350 degrees for 30-40 minutes or until browned.
Smoked Turkey
and Sausage Gumbo
1 cup vegetable oil
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 1/2 cups chopped onions
1 cup chopped celery
1 cup chopped bell peppers
1 pound smoked sausage, such as andouille or kielbasa, cut crosswise into 1/2-inch slices
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1/4 teaspoon cayenne
3 bay leaves
6 cups chicken broth
1 pound smoked turkey meat, cut into 1-inch chunks
1 tablespoon Cajun Seasoning
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
1 bag frozen cut okra
Combine the oil and flour in a large cast iron or enameled cast iron Dutch oven over medium heat. Stirring slowly and constantly for 20-25 minutes, make a dark brown roux, the color of chocolate. Add the onions, celery, and bell peppers, Cajun seasonings and continue to stir for 4-5 minutes, or until wilted. Add the sausage, salt, cayenne, and bay leaves. Continue to stir for 3-4 minutes. Add the chicken broth. Stir until the roux mixture and water are well combined. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low. Add okra. Cook, uncovered, stirring occasionally, for 1 hour.
Serve in bowls with prepared long grain rice, prepared according to directions.
