MONROE, Ga. — On Stage, Monroe’s community theater, will shut down all activities and performances until at least June 1 and postpone several productions because of concerns about COVID-19, the theater’s board of directors announced Thursday.
“As a result of new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and other relevant authorities, we have concluded that it would be too great a risk to our artists, volunteers and patrons to continue to offer public performances,” the board said in a statement
The shutdown means the opening of “Driving Miss Daisy,” the acclaimed play about an elderly Southern Jewish woman and her African American chauffeur, will be postponed until July 17.
The play was originally scheduled to open April 24. The new dates are July 17-18, 25, 31 and Aug. 1 at 8 p.m. and July 19, 26 and Aug. 2 at 2 p.m.
“We will continue to monitor the guidance and policies issues by the appropriate government agencies to assess events in May and beyond to determine if further postponements are necessary,” the board said.
Other changes include:
- Rising Stars Talent Showcase: Youth talent show performances will be Aug. 6-9. (Auditions dates to be announced).
- Adult Cabaret performances in July are canceled.
- “Matilda The Musical” is postponed until summer 2021.
- Summer Youth Drama Workshops are still scheduled, but the board will continue to monitor all information to determine if further postponements are necessary.