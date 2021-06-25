Sparkly tutus and dainty tea parties are this year’s must-have fashion do’s among the Princess Camp crowd here in Monroe. Several campers shared with the Tribune what they enjoyed most about Princess Camp.
“I made a castle,” Princess Hartley Norris, age 5, said proudly. Hartley, dressed in shimmering blue, was seated at the Cinderella table during the camp’s graduation ceremony Thursday.
“I liked doing art,” spirited Princess Lillian Phillips said. Phillips’s gown was a brilliant Sleeping Beauty pink. “Me too!” piped up Princess Abigayle Belcher, who wore long ivory evening gloves with her delicate Tinkerbell-style gown.
“My favorite thing at Princess Camp was storytime with Fairy Godmother,” Lainey Melton, a poised 7-year-old in a faux-fur lined cape at the Ariel table said.
Princess Camp for girls aged 5-7 and next month’s Diva Camp for girls aged 8-12, has returned to the McDaniel-Tichenor House this year. The two camps were cancelled last summer due to the COVID pandemic.
Princess Camp activities carried on this week as they did in the past, with the exception of COVID safety measures organizers implemented to ensure campers’ well being.
Tabby Savage, executive director at the McDaniel-Tichenor House, explained some of these measures included limited contact by holding a carpool drive-thru registration for parents to sign their children up for camp.
“Before parents would come into house to register kids,” Savage said.
Campers were divided up into groups of six for their daily activities, with each group having a designated helper, she said. In the past, all the campers would gather together for art and story time.
Savage said the girls ate prepackaged snacks in their individual groups, and sanitary wipes and hand sanitizers were readily accessible. Volunteers also ensured that high touch areas were sanitized, she said.
Princess campers were taught about etiquette, community and local history.
“Today in the history center they made butter,” Savage said on Monday. Other activities included making paper lanterns on Mulan day, using a washboard to see how clothes were laundered before machines, and they played with a dollhouse on a rainy day.
A graduation complete with a coronation and fairytale carriage pulled by a noble steed concluded Princess Camp on Thursday. Savage was joined by her teen helpers and by adult volunteers who serve on the McDaniel-Tichenor House Board of Governors.
The carriage company that supplies the carriage for Princess Camp, Back When Carriage Rides, is based in Winder and is operated by Joe Watkins, according to Savage. Savage also thanked camp sponsors: Abundance, Allen-Smith Consulting, Everlasting Bridal, The Dainty Plum, Barrelle Roofing, BlueHound Printing, The Story Shop and the Monroe Police Department.
In a continuation of health precautions, parents sat in staggered seating behind their daughters who were seated at a table with their groups. In years past campers and their families mingled in one large group during the graduation ceremony, according to Savage.
Lindsey Bates of Watkinsville said her youngest daughter Phoebe Bates, dressed like Frozen’s Scandinavian Princess Anna, is the third of her children to attend Princess Camp.
“These ladies have taught her so many sweet little things,” Bates said. She said her husband Scott Bates is a Monroe native, and they love spending time in the community.
Savage said many of this year’s activities were held outside. The house is spacious, indoors and out, and therefore conducive to social distancing, she said.
The McDaniel-Tichenor House is a historical mansion at 319 McDaniel Street. The house, built in 1887, belonged to Georgia Gov. Henry McDaniel and his family. McDaniel was governor from 1883-1886. The home is used as a venue for weddings and other events.
As for Diva Camp, there are still slots open, Savage said Monday. Diva Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, July 12-15. Camp costs $150 per camper.
Divas, like Princess campers, will be divided into smaller groups with helpers in each center and activities will be spaced out inside and outside.
Diva campers will take a field trip to downtown Monroe, where they can play harps at Tracy Stuever’s studio and visit the art guild and historic courthouse, Savage said. She said additional details for the field trip were still being finalized. Diva campers were introduced to women business owners during one previous field trip to downtown, Savage said.
“We do different visits each time to expose the girls to different aspects of the community,” she said.
For more information, email tabby@mcdaniel-tichenor.org or call 770-267-5602.
