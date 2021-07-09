Robert Vaughn still lights up a room at 100. The Monroe centenarian celebrated his birthday Thursday with his fellow senior fitness classmates at Meridian Community Center in Loganville.
“It feels pretty good,” Vaughn said when asked what it feels like to be 100. “I’m still here.”
Vaughn has been attending the senior fitness class since 2010, although his class attendance did drop off during the pandemic, according to senior fitness instructor Jane Becco.
Becco said Vaughn lives independently and drives himself to class.
“The ladies like to see me,” he said. Vaughn did receive a lot of hugs at his party.
One of his dear friends, Kathy Hopkins, said she met Vaughn at Walmart 11 years ago. He saw her hugging an old friend she’d run into and Vaughn joked, “What is this, a hugging contest?” He then asked for a hug, and Hopkins obliged.
They’ve been friends since.
Vaughn was born on July 7, 1921, in the Newton County historic mill town of Porterdale. Vaughn said his father worked for the mill.
“I didn’t. I was in sales,” he said.
Vaughn’s classmates supported him through a rough patch four years ago when his house burned down.
When he rebuilt his home his fitness class pals raised funds to buy him household necessities and groceries.
