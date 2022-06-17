A group of spirited drummers beating out high energy rhythm on African drums like the djembe and bougarabou might have been seen jamming in a downtown pocket park last week.
Musicians Greg Hillman, Vincent Hunter and Tim Baker with the African ethnic drumming group New Life Creation agree they hope to connect people from different backgrounds through the power of multicultural musical influences. The trio recently played an impromptu session off Broad Street. The group has consistently practiced together over the past three months and welcomes other musicians.
The group first received local attention as an opening act for Light Up the Night in downtown Monroe in November 2021. The event kickstarted the Christmas holiday season downtown, pairing live music with tree lit streets and decorated store windows.
Hillman, a Walton County resident, plays Afro-Cuban congas. He’s been playing these instruments for more than 40 years. Hillman said he started as a church musician, then expanded his repertoire by playing with jazz groups and with musicians in west Atlanta. He said that section of Georgia’s capital city is a cultural arts center.
Hunter, a Toccoa native who has relocated to Monroe, plays the djembe and bougarabou.
“I’m totally self-taught,” he said. Hunter said he learned to play bass guitar and acoustic drums at the age of 9, by listening to old 45s and LPs.
“Music has always been a part of my heart,” he said.
Hunter plays drums and guitar for Bethany Missionary Baptist Church and for Arnold Chapel Baptist Church.
Baker, also a Monroe resident, previously lived in Savannah. It was there he dreamt of playing African style music and later met people who were culturally enriched. These individuals introduced him to a variety of musical techniques and styles, he said.
The group is actively recruiting new members and would like to incorporate singers and dancers.
“We let music bring some healing,” Hillman said.
“Rhythm is a way to realign oneself back to balance,” Baker added.
“It’s all about harmony,” Hunter said. “To make the community more friendly.”
If interested in joining the group, call Hillman at 678-608-7318.
