Loganville city officials say the construction of new businesses and homes are on track, reflecting the community’s continued steady growth.
City spokesperson Robbie Schwartz said numerous businesses are going to be built on a site being cleared across from the local Walmart. These include a Valvoline oil change place, Regions Bank, and Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, according to Schwartz.
“A Mr. Clean car wash is also going in next to Popeye’s,” Schwartz said.
“A project is under way next to the high school that will have 340 two-story townhome apartments that were originally zoned back in 1999. Another project is also under way for 208 apartments at Logan Pointe, which was zoned back in 2004.”
Loganville Mayor Rey Martinez commented last week about Loganville being the first city in Georgia to get a Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders restaurant. Huey Magoo’s is a Florida company with plans to open additional restaurants in Monroe, Milledgeville, Valdosta, Oakwood, Dacula, Flowery Branch and Warner Robins.
The city’s Planning Commission met late last month and voted to recommend the city rezone 6.86 acres for development along Covington and Hodges streets, Schwartz said. The two parcels, if the City Council approves the rezoning, could be the site for 10 new homes and a pocket park.
However, the Planning Commission voted to recommend the city deny the applicant’s request for variances. The applicant had asked to reduce street frontage from 100 feet to 75 feet per lot, the city spokesperson said.
The city’s Planning Commission will next meet Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. According to the city of Loganville’s Department of Planning and Development webpage, applications for annexations, rezones, variances and special uses must be submitted by noon the first Friday of each month to be placed on the following month’s agenda.
Therefore, applicants must submit applications by noon on March 5 for the April 22 Loganville Planning Commission meeting.
For more information, visit loganville-ga.gov or call 770-466-2633.
