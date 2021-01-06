COVINGTON, Ga. — A teenager from Good Hope died when the car she was riding in left the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver told state troopers he didn’t know what happened on Dec. 29 to make him leave Alcovy Station Road. But the 16-year-old — who has not been identified — recalled striking a tree on the right side of the road with a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer.
The driver said he tried to help the passenger in his front seat, but she did not respond.
A nurse who came upon the crash stopped to give first aid and said the front seat passenger was dead. That passenger was identified later as 16-year-old Vanessa Martin of Good Hope.
A second passenger, 16-year-old Kaylee Mathews of Loganville, was flown from the scene to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. The hospital does not make condition reports available.
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol and Walton County Fire Rescue responded.
