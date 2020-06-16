COVINGTON, Ga. — State troopers are trying to determine what led to a head-on crash that killed a local woman.
It happened at about 10:05 p.m. Friday on Flat Shoals Road.
State troopers said two vehicles going in opposite directions collided and struck each other’s driver side headlights.
Kimberly Mann, 51, of Covington, died.
“The investigation is ongoing to determine fault,” Franka Young of the Department of Public Safety Public Information Office said Tuesday morning.
Mann was driving the vehicle going west, Young said.
A report by troopers was incomplete.
