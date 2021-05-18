The Loganville City Council approved moving forward on an intersection control evaluation for a traffic light installation on Atlanta Highway at the entrance to Loganville Town Center where Publix is located.
The vote to pursue the analysis was taken during the May 13 regular City Council meeting.
Councilman Bill DuVall, who chairs the city’s Public Utilities/Transportation Committee, told council members the city’s engineering firm Keck & Wood would conduct a crash screening. Publix has offered to assist financially with the evaluation, city spokesman Robbie Schwartz verified. The cost of the study is about $32,000.
Councilwoman Anne Huntsinger, who chairs the finance/economic development committee, informed council that Shane Short, executive director of the Development Authority of Walton County, would facilitate Thursday’s town hall.
Discussion will focus on downtown redevelopment. The town hall will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Rock Gym on Main Street. The public meeting will end promptly at 8:30 p.m., Huntsinger said. Citizens will be given three minutes to speak. “Outbursts will not be tolerated,” she said. Elected officials and city staff will not have speaking roles, according to Huntsinger.
The town hall is the next step in gathering public input following an online survey conducted by the Citizens Advisory Group. The survey was limited to city residents and business owners regarding the redevelopment of Main Street.
Huntsinger added that the council and Loganville Development Authority would hold a retreat on July 10 to discuss results from the CAG survey and the city hosted town hall.
A second town hall hosted by the Azalea Regional Library System will be held Monday beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Rock Gym. This public meeting will focus on challenges facing the existing O’Kelly Memorial Library in Loganville.
The O’Kelly Library board of trustees, library manager Rick Vetsch and library system director Stacy Brown will facilitate. Library officials will share “how an updated, safely walkable and larger facility located in downtown Loganville can meet the needs of a growing community and encourage foot traffic and natural revitalization in the heart of the city.”
