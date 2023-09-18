A suspect was taken into custody Monday morning concerning on online threat made against Carver Middle School.
The Walton County Sheriff's Office reported at approximately 8 a.m. Monday:
"We have suspect in custody reference the threat to Carver. There is nor was ever any danger.
The Walton County Sheriff's Office initially released the following statement on its Facebook page prior to the arrest:
"Carver Middle School: We have been notified of a potential threat made against CMS on social media. We have taken immediate action and are working closely with local law enforcement to investigate this claim thoroughly and maintain a safe learning environment for all students. As an extra precaution, we will have an increased police presence on campus before students arrive and throughout the school day tomorrow. We will follow regular class schedules, including all after-school activities and practices. We appreciate your understanding and assure you that safety remains our top priority."
