MONROE, Ga. — The race for Congress narrowed again Tuesday as Patrick Witt suspended his campaign and endorsed Vernon Jones.
Witt became the third candidate to exit the race in the past few weeks, but the first to endorse Jones, the newest addition to the crowded field to follow Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga.
Witt said instead he would run for state insurance commissioner, challenging incumbent John King.
Georgians deserve to have conservative warriors fighting for them at every level of government. That's why, today, I'm proud to announce my candidacy for Georgia Insurance Commissioner. Go to https://t.co/AaMjLXQJ3Y and join my team today! #gapol pic.twitter.com/6Neur9sNd5— Patrick Witt (@patrickjwitt) March 8, 2022
Jones entered the race last month after previously challenging Gov. Brian Kemp’s reelection bid. After switching to the race for Congress, Jones picked up the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
“Like me, Vernon has been a steadfast ally of President Trump, and I know he is committed to fighting for our great state in Congress,” Witt said in a statement Tuesday.
The field for the race stood at 12 Republicans when Jones entered. Matt Richards exited and endorsed Mike Collins, while Andrew Alvey left and backed Mitchell Swan.
Officially in the 10th District race as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday were Republicans Timothy Barr, a state representative from Lawrenceville; Dr. Paul Broun of Athens, a congressman from 2007-15; former state Revenue Commissioner David Curry; Jones; Walton County publisher Marc McMain; and retired Marine Corps officer Swan of Good Hope.
Phyllis Hatcher, a pastor, is the only Democrat to have qualified.
Qualifying continues until noon Friday.
King was the only Republican candidate to have qualified as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Democratic challengers are Raphael Baker, Janice Laws Robinson and Matthew Wilson.
Gov. Brian Kemp appointed King, then the Doraville police chief, as acting insurance and safety fire commissioner in 2019. Commissioner Jim Beck was suspended after being indicted on federal charges of fraud and money laundering.
After Beck was convicted last year, King was appointed to the role on a permanent basis.
Meanwhile, Witt served in Trump’s administration, then with his reelection campaign on the post-election legal team in Georgia.
“As a member of the Trump administration, I saw firsthand the inefficiency and incompetence of many of our largest bureaucracies,” Witt said in a statement. That experience demonstrated to me the powerful impact that these agencies have on our lives and the need to have strong conservatives fighting for us at every level of government.”
Jones said he was proud to have the support of his former opponent.
“I couldn’t be more humbled to have the support of such a tried and true conservative like Patrick Witt,” Jones said.
“He served our country admirably in the Trump White House, fought tirelessly to secure the integrity of our elections, and has been on the frontlines of the America First movement for as long as I’ve known him,” Jones said.
