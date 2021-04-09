LOGANVILLE — Loganville City Council members “talked trash” during a work session Monday.
City leaders discussed how best to approach cleaning up the city; specifically, whether they should consider amending the city’s code. Council members asked if they should shore up regulations to rid what they see as a proliferation of refuse around town and bar residents from parking vehicles on the grass.
Councilman Jay Boland remarked he was concerned Loganville was getting “dumpy.”
Boland asked Planning and Development Director Tim Prater if more citations could be issued to residents’ with trash in their yards or if they parked cars on the grass rather than on gravel. The City Council had directed Prater to compare codes of other nearby cities of similar size, like Monroe, Duluth and Decatur, to Loganville’s code.
Prater said under the current code, the city could not issue citations for trashy yards or cars parked on the grass unless violations could be seen from the right of way.
“We cannot look over someone’s privacy fence,” he said.
Prater stressed to city leaders that they should bear in mind residents who violate the code must be given sufficient time to correct the violation.
Planning Commission Chairwoman Janice Tribble, who attended the work session, said she has complained about the code for years. Tribble offered one example: She said an old, dilapidated barn could be seen from her backyard but not from the main road. She described seeing a multitude of buzzards flying overhead, and that she was told that vultures are roosting inside the barn.
Tribble told the council she has lived in Loganville for 50 years and loves her community. But when she and her husband ride around the city, they see more trash in town.
“I can’t imagine people living in this town and not caring,” Tribble said.
Mayor Rey Martinez said he and Councilwoman Lisa Newberry have ridden around Loganville, to see problem areas and pick up trash. Martinez has initiated citywide cleanup days. The mayor joined volunteers from churches and civic groups for such a cleanup day on March 6. He said Loganville’s trash problem is not as severe as some communities in DeKalb County.
Councilwoman Anne Huntsinger suggested Prater tell the City Council exactly what he needs to help clean up the town. Prater responded he has one employee to cite violators and needs more staff.
Huntsinger said the council might need to change the code.
Loganville plans to hold a Great American Cleanup-Dump Day from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 17.
Residents can bring unwanted items such as old furniture, appliances or building materials to the city utilities department at 4891 Highway 81. Those dropping items off are encouraged to enter the facility at H.O. Byrd Road.
Tires, paint or any types of chemicals or hazardous materials will not be accepted and ID will be required to show proof of being a Loganville resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.