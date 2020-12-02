More than 20 people died in crashes around the state during the long Thanksgiving weekend.
Between 6 p.m. Nov. 25 and the end of the day Sunday, 24 people died.
Troopers in Monroe-based Post 46 responded to one fatal crash, in Morgan County.
Across the state, Georgia State Patrol troopers investigated 604 traffic crashes resulting in 317 injuries and 17 deaths in 16 fatal crashes.
Clayton, DeKalb, Fulton, Gwinnett, Peach and Richmond county police departments and Gainesville police investigated the other fatal crashes.
Troopers and motor carrier officers also wrote 11,172 citations and 13,184 warnings and made 281 arrests of impaired drivers.
There were 940 seat belt, 217 child restraint, 6,509 speeding and 619 distracted driving violations.
