MONROE, Ga. — Two men were fatally shot in what police say appeared to be related incidents overnight.
Officers were called to a home on Gliding Lane shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday on a report of a man with a gunshot wound. The man later died at Piedmont Walton Hospital.
While police investigated that shooting, officers got a report of a crashed vehicle about half a mile away on East Church Street near the Jack Peters Grocery. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, also from a gunshot wound.
Police think the two shootings are related and are working to identify all parties involved. They have not identified the victims.
Anyone with information may contact Monroe police at 770-267-7576 or Sgt. Darryl Powell at 770-266-5177 or dpowell@monroega.gov.
