In an effort to attract and retain quality employees, including certified police officers and firefighters, the Loganville City Council unanimously approved implementing sign-up and retention bonuses.
The city will pay for the bonuses out of the $2.4 million Loganville received from the American Rescue Plan.
City Manager Danny Roberts explained during a work session Monday that many small cities are losing quality employees — especially police officers and firefighters — to larger municipalities that can pay higher salaries.
Roberts said Loganville also wants to attract and retain quality personnel for the utilities department. Roberts said the economy is rebounding and there are a lot of job openings now where there weren’t before. Roberts told council members he formed a committee to study the issue with the city’s police and fire chiefs, human resources and utilities department heads.
They recommended a $1,000 sign-on bonus for non-certified first responders, and a $2,000 sign-on bonus with a two-year commitment for certified first responders.
For non-public safety personnel retention, the one-time bonus would be $1,000 if they’ve put in less than 10 years, and $1,500 if they have invested more than 10 years.
The one-time retention bonus for certified first responders would be $2,000 for less than 10 years, and $2,500 for more than 10 years.
In other business, council members denied a request to rezone property at 827 Lee Byrd Road.
The applicant, Wayne Naugle, owns a roofing company and asked to change the zoning from office and industrial to community highway. This would have allowed him to store truck trailers behind an existing office on the property. Naugle said the company was open to erecting a fence along one side of the property so neighbors would not see trailers parked there.
Several neighbors spoke in opposition to the request, stating the area was more residential in nature.
Brad Johnson spoke on behalf of his mother, a Lee Byrd Road resident.
“It’s never been a problem being an office use,” Johnson said. He added that if the area were to be rezoned commercial highway, “anything and everything” could come into the residential area. “It’s just not the time or the place to be a commercial highway,” he said.
Council members allowed residents to speak again on the issue during Thursday’s regular meeting since Mayor Rey Martinez and Councilman Bill DuVall were absent from the work session. Both had attended the Georgia Municipal Association conference.
Councilwoman Anne Huntsinger said before the vote that if the rezoning went through, it would set a precedent and allow other businesses to come in. Huntsinger said she is pro-business, but must balance that with protecting residents’ quality of life.
Several new candidates also announced they were running for seats on the City Council: Melanie Long, Terry Parsons and Shenia Rivers-Devine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.