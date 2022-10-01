Newton County Superior Court Judge John Ott says he will retire Dec. 31 and end a 41-year career working in some capacity in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit.
Ott also asked Gov. Brian Kemp to appoint him as a senior judge "so that I can continue to be of some service to the court system and people of Georgia."
The Walton County resident is the chief judge of the Alcovy Judicial Circuit of Georgia, serving with four other Superior Court judges overseeing criminal and civil cases in Newton and Walton counties
After earning his undergraduate degree from UGA in 1976, Ott received his law degree from the Walter F. George School of Law in 1981.
Ott worked as an assistant district attorney in the Alcovy Circuit from 1981 to 1985. He was elected district attorney in November 1984 and served until 1990 when Gov. Joe Frank Harris appointed him to the Superior Court bench.
"For the past 41 years, I have had the privilege, honor and pleasure of serving the people of my circuit and the state of Georgia as an assistant district attorney and district attorney for nine years, and a Superior Court judge for 32 years," Ott said in his letter notifying Kemp of his retirement.
"I have been supported by superior staff, great sheriffs, police chiefs, clerks of court and by county commissions that have always stood ready to meet any needs of the court system.
"I've also enjoyed the many fine lawyers that have practiced before me."
Ott was most recently re-elected in 2020 without opposition. Superior Court judges are elected on a nonpartisan basis.
Senior judges in Georgia typically preside over cases when a sitting judge is unavailable, or when appointed to hear a case in any judicial circuit when other judges recuse themselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.