Newton County Superior Court Judge John Ott says he will retire Dec. 31 and end a 41-year career working in some capacity in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit.

Ott also asked Gov. Brian Kemp to appoint him as a senior judge "so that I can continue to be of some service to the court system and people of Georgia."

