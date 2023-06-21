The National Weather Service at Peachtree City has issued a flood watch for portions of north central and northeast Georgia, including the local counties of Gwinnett, Barrow, Morgan and Walton from 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, June 21, until 8 p.m. Thursday evening, June 22.
IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Up to 1-4 inches of rain have fallen over northeast Georgiain the last 24 hours, with locally higher amounts to 5.5 inches. Additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected through Thursday, with an additional 1 to 4 inches expected. Daily rainfall accumulations over the last week have led to an overall increase in soil moisture, leading to an increased potential of flash flooding with heavy rainfall. While there is a low risk of widespread flash flooding, training storms or quickly accumulating rainfall may cause flooding of flood-prone or low-lying areas. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
