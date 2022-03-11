Monroe city leaders agreed this week to continue upgrading Cy Nunnally Memorial Airport as part of an effort to entice industry to the community.
During a regular council meeting Tuesday night, the City Council approved a $207,536 match in funds to build a terminal building at the airport.
“There’s just not that welcome mat,” Assistant City Administrator Chris Bailey said of the current basic small space that serves pilots and visitors at the airport.
A new terminal would provide meeting space, business offices, a pilot’s lounge and other expandable options, Bailey said.
Bailey said actual costs and bids came in substantially higher than previous budgeted amounts, but he was confident federal and state funds would cover most of the additional costs for the new terminal. The city’s match is an increase of $70,036 from the initial match amount. Airport Improvement Program funds will cover $166,500 of the cost and state grants will cover $622,610, an increase of $210,110, according to Bailey. The city’s expenses will be covered by 2019 SPLOST funds. The cost for the terminal is $845,310.13. Additional costs amounting to $151,337 bring the total estimate for the project up to $996,647.13.
Last August, the council approved a proposal to build a 100-foot-by-100-foot maintenance hanger at Cy Nunnally. The city also completed a runway rehabilitation project at the airport last year. That $888,888 project was funded primarily through a state grant, with the city picking up $44,444, or 5%, of the cost.
Bailey said Cy Nunnally Memorial Airport is classified as a Business Level 2 airport. The runway is slightly more than 5,000 feet long, he said. City Administrator Logan Propes said the airport’s runway can accommodate corporate jets.
The council also approved several other city department requests.
The city’s telecom department requested approval to purchase a TV streaming product and service from ZCorum for $79,977. Telecom department head Brian Thompson said the department tested the software for more than six months. Most customers want streaming services rather than the traditional CATV, Thompson said.
“This product is not only high-quality but is also more cost effective than our existing offering,” he said.
The telecom department also asked for $213,690 to buy hardware from Calix to provide customers a managed Wi-Fi service. “Managed Wi-Fi is one of our most requested services,” Thompson said.
Council members approved a $14,340 quote to install rubber flooring in the Police Department’s gym, located inside the new station on Blaine Street. The MPD moved to its new, larger location last year.
Council members also approved the city’s electric department’s request to buy two bucket trucks for $340,066, an increase of $1,157 for the Altec 37G model truck and an increase of $15,409 for the Altec AA-55E model truck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.