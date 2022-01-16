Black ice could be a danger on Sunday night as temperatures drop following a day of winter weather across north Georgia.
A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Walton County through Sunday, and a wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday.
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City warned that areas of black ice are likely Sunday night into Monday morning.
Snow showers and bands of moderate snow will continue through the remainder of Sunday afternoon across north and central Georgia.
Snow will taper off in most areas Sunday evening, but northwest winds will pick up as temperatures fall into the upper 20s in some areas of north Georgia.
Any wet or slushy roads from snow and melted snow will have the chance to refreeze overnight as temperatures drop well below freezing, resulting in some hazardous driving conditions Sunday night into early Monday, particularly on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses.
Few travel problems were reported in Walton County, with minor accidents and some downed trees reported to law enforcement.
Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services reported trees down in the 200 block of Ozora Road, in the area of Cannon and Centerville-Rosebud roads and in the 2900 block of Camp Mitchell Road in Loganville.
Temperatures are forecast to rise above freezing by late Monday morning in areas except the northeast Georgia mountains, where temperatures likely will remain below freezing all day.
In the Athens area including Walton County, expect a 30% chance of snow early Sunday evening and temperatures holding in the lower 30s. West winds should be 10-20 mph.
On Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, expect windy and mostly sunny conditions with highs in the lower 40s and west winds of 10-20 mph.
