Developers wanting to build new major subdivisions in Monroe must put their plans on hold until July of next year.
The Monroe City Council approved a resolution Tuesday that places a temporary moratorium on applications for preliminary plat approval for residential development outside the city core now through June 30, 2022. City leaders said they want to slow down the pace of large-scale home construction until an update to Monroe’s comprehensive plan has been completed. Georgia’s local government entities must update their comprehensive plans every five years and submit them to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. These frameworks serve as guides to future growth and development.
The moratorium should provide city staff the time needed to review traffic patterns; water delivery services; sewer and natural gas capacity and infrastructure; and projected residential growth outside the city core, according to the council.
The resolution states there are supply chain issues across the nation and that these shortages have affected Monroe’s ability to provide utilities and services while keeping up with the pace of residential growth.
City administrator Logan Propes said subdivisions with six or more lots that were pending approval prior to the resolution, which was effective as of Dec. 7, would not be affected by the moratorium. Propes added that construction of homes on five or fewer lots would also not be impacted.
In March, the Monroe City Council placed a moratorium on providing sewer utility services to properties located outside corporate city limits.
City leaders previously reasoned that once the rehabilitation of Monroe’s wastewater treatment plant is complete, they could consider pursuing a multi-phase wastewater treatment plant expansion.
Council members also discussed numerous planning and zoning issues, which they will take action on at the Dec. 14 regular council meeting.
The council will consider approving a preliminary plat with corrections for the Monroe Pavilion. Recommended corrections include revising front building setbacks on two lots and to properly represent entrance improvements like turn lanes on the plat.
The council will also consider a conditional use request to expand the Monroe Country Day School and a preliminary plat for the Veterans Walk residential development project at 318 Alcovy Street.
Next week, council members will also consider a rezone and annexation request for a Meadowbrook Estates resident who wants to combine the two adjacent lots they own – one that is located within Monroe city limits and one that lies in unincorporated county.
