Friends of Zion Hill Cemetery and volunteers from W&A Engineering’s Monroe office braved Monday’s bitter wind and cold temperatures to clean up the historic Black cemetery on Alcovy Street near downtown Monroe.
A winter storm had come through north Georgia the day before, leaving small patches of snow on the carpet of fallen leaves among the graves.
Zion Hill Cemetery was once attached to the Zion Hill Baptist Church, which was formed by a group of former slaves that eventually became First African Baptist Church. In the mid-1800s the church split into two congregations, both of which moved to new locations. The old church property was split into lots and sold piecemeal, with the exception of the cemetery property.
Medical and dental offices and a few businesses now surround the cemetery that lies in the middle of a small, heavily wooded park. Some graves have traditional headstones, while others are marked by simple etchings on rough stone covered with lichen or are unmarked, geographic coordinates yet to be recorded.
The engineering firm and nonprofit scheduled the continued restoration efforts at Zion Hill as part of an annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
“W&A Engineering just moved large parts of a tree that fell,” said Elizabeth Jones Monday morning, pointing to a huge pile of branches volunteers had collected. “They show a lot of love for their community.” Jones leads the cemetery restoration project.
W&A Engineering surveyed the cemetery’s boundaries in 2021, according to Jones. She said Omega Mapping Services conducted a ground penetrating radar survey. The GPS mapping was funded through grants.
Robby Wooster, a W&A Engineering employee who was part of the volunteer cleanup group, said many of the headstones had fallen over, were broken and lying in debris.
Jones said her organization has so far found 600 graves, and she estimates 400-600 more will be located in a back section of the cemetery.
“These graves are very close together,” she said.
Jones said one specific future goal is to get the cemetery registered as a historic site.
“This is a long term project,” she said. “We’re getting there slowly but surely.”
