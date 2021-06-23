MONROE, Ga. — Walton County Board of Education Vice Chairman Coleman Landers has been elected to serve as vice president of the Georgia School Boards Association, effective July 1.
“For over 15 years, Mr. Landers has been a steadfast champion for education in Walton County, and his dedication to doing what is best for all children is unmatched,” Superintendent Nathan Franklin said.
“We are honored and excited to have him represent Walton County as he continues to serve school board members across the state in his additional role as vice President. His passion for student achievement, exceptional leadership and firm understanding of effective governance make him a highly qualified candidate for this position.”
As the longest-serving board member, Mr. Landers has served on the Walton County Board of Education since 2005, holding roles as both vice chair and chair.
We are pleased to announce that Walton County BOE Vice-Chair and District 4 Representative Coleman Landers has been elected to serve as Vice President of @gsbacomm! For more on Mr. Landers and the GSBA Executive Committee, visit https://t.co/0f1FGthYw9. #whywalton pic.twitter.com/iwCagH59nU— Walton Co. Schools (@WCSD_GA) June 23, 2021
In addition to his local-level leadership, he has served at the state level on the GSBA Awards Committee, GSBA Governmental Operations Committee and as a panelist at the GSBA Legislative Workshop. As a testament to his personal commitment to education, Landers is a product of the Walton County School District, a graduate of Fort Valley State University and holds master’s degrees from other prestigious universities.
After retiring in 2000 from an honorable career in the Navy, Capt. Landers moved back to his hometown of Monroe and became very active in the community. He is the founding director of the Walton County Boys and Girls Club, a former director and officer of a regional Synovus bank and a member of the Walton County Economic Development Authority.
His passion for leadership and service has led him to become a member of the Walton County Chamber of Commerce. In addition to serving as vice chair of the Walton County Board of Education, he is the current Board Chair of Piedmont Walton Hospital.
“I’ve learned that a good education is a great starting point for success in life,” Landers said. “I’m honored to help GSBA in its quest to have better school boards and thus a better Georgia.”
As a member of the GSBA Executive Committee, Landers will assist with managing the affairs and transact the business of the Association and employ the executive director. The mission of the GSBA is to ensure excellence in the governance of local school systems by providing leadership, advocacy and services, and by representing the collective resolve of Georgia’s elected boards of education.
