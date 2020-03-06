MONROE, Ga. — Voters in Monroe will make choices in both their seats in the General Assembly.
In the state Senate, District 46 incumbent Bill Cowsert, R-Athens, qualified this week as did Democratic challenger Zachary Perry.
Cowsert is an attorney in Athens, while Perry is a law student.
Rep. Bruce Williamson, R-Monroe, drew a challenger in District 115. Debbie Reed, an educator and researcher from Snellville, qualified as a Democrat. This gives Williamson his first challenger since he won a three-man Republican primary race for an open House seat in 2010.
The Walton County delegation's other state senator, Burt Jones, drew a last-minute challenger. Jones, R-Jackson, will face attorney Veronica Brinson, a Democrat, in Senate District 25.
Rep. Tom Kirby, R-Loganville, qualified in House District 114 and is unopposed.