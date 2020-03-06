They Pledge Allegiance

From left, state Rep. Tom Kirby, Sen. Bill Cowsert, Rep. Bruce Williamson and Walton County Chamber of Commerce board Chairwoman Patti Souther say the Pledge of Allegiance on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Monroe, Ga.

 Andrew Kenneson | The Tribune

MONROE, Ga. — Voters in Monroe will make choices in both their seats in the General Assembly.

In the state Senate, District 46 incumbent Bill Cowsert, R-Athens, qualified this week as did Democratic challenger Zachary Perry.

Cowsert is an attorney in Athens, while Perry is a law student.

Rep. Bruce Williamson, R-Monroe, drew a challenger in District 115. Debbie Reed, an educator and researcher from Snellville, qualified as a Democrat. This gives Williamson his first challenger since he won a three-man Republican primary race for an open House seat in 2010.

The Walton County delegation's other state senator, Burt Jones, drew a last-minute challenger. Jones, R-Jackson, will face attorney Veronica Brinson, a Democrat, in Senate District 25.

Rep. Tom Kirby, R-Loganville, qualified in House District 114 and is unopposed.

