COVINGTON, Ga. — Georgia now has 184 deaths from COVID-19 including one from Newton County.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported at noon Friday that a 61-year-old man from Newton County with underlying health conditions had fallen victim to the novel coronavirus.
Out of the deaths in Georgia, just four were confirmed to not have underlying health conditions, all of which were over the age of 50. It is still unknown if 58 of the deaths due to COVID-19 in Georgia had underlying heath conditions.
One of those 58 includes the youngest person in the state to die from the virus: a 29-year old woman from Peach County.
Walton County had 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in residents but with no official reports of fatalities.
Of surrounding counties, Gwinnett had the most cases with 329, including eight deaths.
Rockdale had 63 cases including two deaths.
Barrow had 21 cases including two deaths, Oconee had 19 cases with none of them fatal, and Morgan recorded just two cases.
Nearby Clarke County has had 57 cases with eighth deaths.