The city of Loganville voted to set its millage rates for the year, approving changes to accept the rollback rate on both the Walton and Gwinnett numbers.
The city voted to set the gross millage rate for Walton County at 14.502 mills. Once subtracting the local option sales tax rollback of 3.691 and the reassessed value change of .726 mills, the final number comes in at 10.085, a decrease from last year’s net rate of 10.811.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.