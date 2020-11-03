MONROE, Ga. — Walton County voters returned Bruce Williamson to the state legislature in a landslide.
With all in-person votes counted, both from Election Day and the early voting period, Williamson had 81% of the vote against Democratic challenger Debbie Reed.
It was the first time Williamson has faced a general election challenge. He was elected to the House in 2010.
Other members of the county’s delegation to Atlanta also appeared headed for easy victories.
In state Senate District 25, Burt Jones, R-Jackson, had nearly 69% of the vote against his Democratic opponent, Macon attorney Veronica Brinson.
And in Senate District 46, Bill Cowsert, R-Athens, appeared well on his way to a return to the Gold Dome. He had nearly 61% against University of Georgia law student Zachary Perry.
Rep. Tom Kirby, R-Loganville, was unopposed.
