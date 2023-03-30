Mark Richt speaks in Monroe

Former University of Georgia football coach Mark Richt was the guest speaker at the Impact Night in Walton County as part of a Fellowship of Christian Athletes event at 1025 Church. Deborah Stewart photo | Special to The Walton Tribune

The murder of Florida State offensive tackle Pablo Lopez in September, 1986 had a profound affect on then graduate assistant coach Mark Richt, and was the catalyst behind his biggest personal victory. 

Richet went on to have an excellent coaching career, spending 15 seasons as the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs and then for his alma mater at the University of Miami. In January, Richt was enshrined into the College Football Hall of Fame.

