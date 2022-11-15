Terry Queen, champion for unborn

Terry Queen speaks at a Walton County Right to Life meeting. Patrick Graham photo | The Walton Tribune

Terry Queen, champion of the unborn and leader of the pro-life movement locally, died Sunday after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was 78.

Queen was the longtime president of the Walton County chapter of Georgia Right to Life and board member for the Pregnancy Resource Center of Walton.

Email: patrick.graham@waltontribune.com

Owner

Patrick Graham is the owner of The Walton Tribune, The Covington News, The Sand Mountain Reporter (Albertville, Alabama), Times-Journal (Fort Payne, Alabama) and Jackson County Sentinel (Scottsboro, Alabama). He is a graduate of the University of Alabama.

