he brief but strong thunderstorm which moved through the area early Sunday afternoon left some damage in its path.
Walton County Fire and Rescue officials said there were numerous downed trees in the area. A large tree which fell blocked both lanes of Snows Mill Road at Turkey Mountain Trail. Crews also responded to a tree which also took down power lines on Highway 11 at Lipscomb Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.