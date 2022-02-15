Georgians seeking job opportunities can easily find them here in Walton County. Area employers, including industry and local governments, are advertising numerous job vacancies.
Last month, state labor department officials announced a record low unemployment rate in December 2021 of 2.6%, down from 2.8% in November 2021.
“Making critical decisions early in the pandemic has allowed us to get Georgians back to work quicker and allow business owners to provide the goods and services Georgia needed for our economy to rapidly recover,” Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in a news release. “We are grateful for leadership that limited restrictions on businesses and avoided the steep job losses seen in other states.”
Butler said the number of unemployed Georgians was down 10,325 last December to 135,906, the lowest figure since January 1980 when the labor force was at 2.46 million.
“Overall, yes we have a few more job openings today than we usually have on average,” Monroe city administrator Logan Propes confirmed last week. “We had normally always tracked at four or five at any given time but now have 15 posted. Some of these are due to expansion of services in our new fiscal year as we have grown as a city, some are to fill retirement slots, others are to fill resignations of those that have left for other work.”
“I don’t think that it is just local governments having a hard time recruiting workers – the entire employment structure of this country is being re-shaped,” Loganville city administrator Danny Roberts said. “Yes, we have a few open positions here, but I don’t think it is any more problematic than before Covid when you are looking at vacancies outside of public safety.”
Loganville advertised several job vacancies in the city’s public safety, utilities and highways and streets departments on its website in January.
Social Circle had five vacant job opportunities posted to the city’s official website in mid-January, including for a water distribution technician and water plant operator, both of which recently closed out.
Walton County has more than 20 job openings listed online, ranging from public safety and animal control to IT and public works.
Dessa Morris, workforce development director with the Development Authority of Walton County, said job seekers looking for work in manufacturing should easily be able to find opportunities in Walton. Industrial job openings are posted to www.walton.works/jobs.
Late last month, Morris noted that 41 jobs were listed by Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas Inc., 50 by Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., 13 by Walton Press and 10 each at IsoNova Technologies and at the Walmart Distribution Center, in addition to available positions at Elite Storage, Goodyear, JK Design, Kenco, Silgan Plastics and Caterpillar.
Despite job seekers having current ample opportunities available to them, employers find they are still facing challenges recruiting new workers.
“Some of the challenges we face is getting candidates in the door,” Roberts said. “What we offer we believe is competitive, but things like free health insurance and a defined retirement plan are sometimes a hard sell to the younger crowd, who oftentimes will take a job that pays better hourly but does not come with the benefits we offer. There is also a domino effect when other government agencies in our area post vacancies with higher starting salaries that forces smaller governments to scramble to find money and other ways to be competitive.”
Roberts said Loganville raised base pay for all positions in the city over the past three years.
“And in August we offered between $1,000 - $1,500 retention and sign-on bonus to our current workers,” he said.
Propes’ analysis echoed that of Roberts, with both cities experiencing similar obstacles in hiring workers.
“We have tried to remain competitive in salaries but continue to offer great benefits,” Propes said. “One challenge is that many job seekers now seem more interested in upfront pay versus better benefit packages; a much different environment than just five or 10 years ago. From a government and utility provider perspective it is harder to pay significantly more upfront without more significant and immediate impacts to the respective taxpayers and ratepayers.
“Long-term benefits and to some extent, insurance is more easily managed and controlled particularly as the community and services grow,” he said.
Propes said the city is faring well given recent fluctuations in the job market. He said the city has not had to cut back on any services nor has Monroe experienced any major delays to services except for a few related to Covid-19 illnesses and the resulting absenteeism.
Monroe recently completed a 2-year analysis of city employee turnover during the 2020-21 period of the pandemic, Propes said.
The analysis showed that the average tenure of a Monroe city worker is 10.8 years. The city had a 12% turnover rate from 2020-21. There were 45 resignations in that time and 12 terminations. Eleven of the resignations and six of the terminations were among public works department employees. There was no turnover in the city’s telecom, sewer or economic development departments during that period.
“All of our employees that have weathered the storm through the tumultuous last two years are superstars,” Propes said. “The high level of stress, particularly those with high levels of public interaction in wastewater, sanitation and of course public safety are who really keep our city running day in and day out.”
