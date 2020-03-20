Faster processing of tests for COVID-19, clearing a backlog of past tests, the number of confirmed cases in Georgia has continued to increase.
The state Department of Public Health confirmed 420 cases of the novel coronavirus as of noon Friday.
Still, no confirmed cases involve Walton County residents. An earlier confirmation of a case involving an employee of the Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas plant in Monroe was for a worker who lives in Gwinnett County.
The state is counting cases by the patient’s county of residence.
For neighboring counties, Gwinnett has 20 confirmed cases, Newton four and Barrow, Oconee and Rockdale one each.
Morgan County still has not had a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident.
Of tests administered, 18.6% of the 704 tests processed by the Georgia Public Health Lab have been positive. Just over 17% of the 1,682 tests by commercial labs are positive.
At least a third of the cases in Georgia involve people 60 and older. Some 74% are patients 18 and older.