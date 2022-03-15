As part of an effort to revitalize Loganville’s downtown core, the City Council voted to create a Main Street director position last Thursday night.
“We need to be doing something to be moving forward,” Councilman Bill DuVall said.
The mayor and council, during a council retreat held on Feb. 5, had discussed ways to revitalize the city’s Main Street corridor keeping to the vision held by many of their constituents for a walkable, attractive downtown that would support boutique shops and eateries.
City leaders decided that an economic development professional would be needed to work with downtown businesses and others to assist the city in realizing its vision for downtown.
Whoever is hired in the new position will be a full-time city employee, earning a salary ranging between $65,245-$65,898, according to city manager Danny Roberts.
Councilwoman Melanie Long had previously suggested the position be on a contract basis. Long voiced concerns that it might be difficult to let a full-time employee go should a Main Street director not meet council’s expectations or stay to the direction council members intend for Main Street redevelopment.
Other council members commented that the position could always be eliminated in future if need be. The city manager advised that a full-time employee whose position is eliminated would still have the right to appeal such a decision.
Roberts assured council members that city attorney Robyn Webb included language in the job description that the position could be eliminated at council’s discretion, and whoever is hired would be asked to sign the document.
City officials also considered that a Main Street director’s responsibilities could continue even after downtown undergoes revitalization.
“I don’t think the need for that position stops,” Roberts said. The city manager commented that a Main Street director would partner with city staff, including events and marketing director Kristy Daniel and Robbie Schwartz who oversees media relations and project development.
Loganville Mayor Skip Baliles said a Main Street director would in future also continue to work with and support business owners located downtown.
The council also announced a called meeting would be held March 17, to interview 12 citizen applicants for four open positions on the city’s planning commission.
Several council members also suggested that a discussion on lifting a “gag order” previously placed on the city manager be put on the called meeting agenda.
The previous council directed that Roberts could not solicit or pursue developers, after the city’s proposed redevelopment project with Atlanta developer Connolly was nixed two years ago.
