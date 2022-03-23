A Conyers man was charged with assault in the bus standoff that shut down a Gwinnett highway for hours Tuesday.
Jaylin Backman, 23, was being held without bond Wednesday afternoon.
Police said that while a Greyhound bus en route to New York from Atlanta was in transit on Interstate 85, Backman got into an argument with a fellow passenger. At some point the driver noticed and pulled over, and Backman allegedly pointed a gun at the driver.
Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said detectives spoke with passengers and determined that Backman never prevented any of them from leaving the bus, nor did he point the gun at them.
Another Greyhound bus came to the scene to take the 38 passengers to their intended destination.
I-85 was closed for several hours at the Indian Trail-Lilburn Road exit.
“Preservation of life is the top priority at Gwinnett police,” Winderweedle said.
He said that even though all the passengers were able to get off the bus, Backman still had the gun “and was having a mental health crisis.”
“Gwinnett SWAT made entry onto the bus as soon as it was safe to do so to get Backman into custody without anyone being harmed,” Winderweedle said.
