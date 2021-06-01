Qualifying won’t be held until mid-August, but Loganville’s next election cycle is already starting to take shape.
The city will have three council seats up for grabs in addition to a mayoral race in November’s municipal election, confirmed city spokesman Robbie Schwartz. Council members are elected at-large.
Mayor Rey Martinez announced last month that he intends to run for state House District 114. State Rep. Tom Kirby, a Loganville Republican who currently serves the district, said he would not seek reelection.
The 114th Georgia House district includes western Walton County, as well as parts of Barrow, Gwinnett and Rockdale counties.
Martinez was elected mayor of Loganville in 2017. He is the first minority mayor Walton County has had.
Lisa Newberry told The Tribune she plans to run for reelection to city council. Anne Huntsinger said she has not made a firm decision, but is leaning toward running to retain her seat. Danny Ford said he would be stepping down after his term is up. None of these three want to take on the role of mayor.
“It’s a full-time job,” Newberry said. “Rey is leaving some big shoes to fill.”
Newberry said this municipal election is “a key election” because of weighty decisions coming up regarding downtown development. She said city leaders have to decide if Loganville will become a city of big apartment complexes or a town with a walkable main street and a small town feel.
Newberry and other council members sat in on a town hall last week. Elected officials listened as residents voiced their vision for a revitalized Loganville main street. Residents and business owners also provided input through an online survey; most respondents said traffic was a serious and daily challenge and many did not want condos or apartments built in town.
Newberry said she was one of four council members to vote down a $180 million mixed-use redevelopment project that included 800 apartments and 90,000 square feet of retail space. The large-scale project designed by development firm Connolly was nixed in early 2020 after receiving backlash from residents.
“You’ve got to have people on the council that listen to the residents,” she said. Newberry said with four years of public service under her belt, she feels she has learned a lot and can be more effective going forward.
“I feel like I’m just getting started,” she said.
In contrast, Ford said he’s ready to pass the public service baton.
“I did consider running for mayor, but have since changed my mind; I will not run for mayor and I have also decided not to run for reelection for city council,” Ford said. “It’s time for me to spend more time with my family. To be a council member it requires you to attend a lot of meetings and put in lots of hours working on city projects. Hopefully I can put my years of experience into use by serving on some committees.”
Ford said a friend of his checked with him to see if he would run for mayor. When Ford admitted he would not run, the friend has now decided on running for mayor. Ford declined to reveal the person’s name.
Councilman Jay Boland, whose council seat is not up this election, told the Tribune via email that he is “giving it some serious consideration” for a potential mayoral run. Boland was elected in 2019 and was sworn into office in January 2020.
