Abigail Bugg is a high achiever.
She has a grade average, on a 100-point scale, of 104. She’s a standout at Apalachee High School on the track and cross-country squads.
She leads the joint Junior ROTC unit that encompasses both Apalachee and Winder-Barrow high school students.
And, oh yes, she’s going to West Point.
On Thursday, Abby officially signed her commitment to attend the U.S. Military Academy, due in part thanks to her recommendation from U.S. Rep. Jody Hice of Greensboro.
Hice was in attendance and said he was proud of the high school senior and her hard work.
“Abby, this is an incredible achievement,” he said to her on stage during the signing ceremony at AHS. “I’m very proud of your accomplishment here today.”
Calling her “the cream of the crop” and a “future leader of the country,” Hice predicted great things from the newest cadet to join the West Point ranks starting this fall.
“I’m always proud of the students who earn a spot at one of our military academies, and Abby is no different,” Hice said.
Abby, the daughter of James and Brooke Bugg of Monroe, attends high school in Barrow County but has multiple connections to Walton County, including grandparents in Gratis, while her father is a lieutenant with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.
But soon she’ll be leaving both Barrow and Walton behind to take on new challenges at West Point.
“I’m going to miss this place, but I’m really excited about what I’ll be doing at West Point,” Abby said. “It’s all a bit overwhelming. I’ve been working to make it to this point for a long time.”
Abby said she found herself when she joined the JROTC in ninth grade and knew then the military was her future. Now, four years later, she’s on the cusp of taking the next step as, once she graduates in May, she’ll be ready to travel to West Point, where she plans to major in biology and start working toward new goals.
But she looked out at the small crowd of teachers, coaches, family and friends and thanked them all for not only being there for her in a moment of triumph, but all along the way to reach this point.
“I wouldn’t be where I am today without you all,” she said.
